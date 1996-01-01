5. Projectile Motion
5. Projectile Motion Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch
During a film shoot, a stuntman has to jump off a moving car, which takes off from the cliff and crashes on the ground 30m away after 1.5 s. Determine the speed of the car as it takes off from the cliff. Assume there is no air resistance.
A
15 m/s
B
25 m/s
C
30 m/s
D
20 m/s