9. Work & Energy
Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
For T - (2000 kg)(9.8 m/s2) = (2000 kg)(3.0 m/s2) and P = T(6.0 m/s), select the choice that describes a situation that matches the given equation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A cable attached to a machine is used to lift a 2000-kg car. If the cable drops the car downwards with an acceleration of 3.0 m/s 2, determine the power the machine must supply when the velocity is 6.0 m/s.
B
A cable attached to a machine is used to lift a 2000-kg car. If the cable lifts the car upwards with an acceleration of 3.0 m/s2, determine the power the machine must supply when the velocity is 6.0 m/s.
C
A cable attached to a machine is used to pull a 2000-kg car. If the cable tows the car to the right with an acceleration of 3.0 m/s2, determine the power the machine must supply when the velocity is 6.0 m/s.
D
A cable attached to a machine is used to pull a 2000-kg car. If the cable tows the car to the left with an acceleration of 3.0 m/s2, determine the power the machine must supply when the velocity is 6.0 m/s.