A researcher studying rotational inertia and angular velocity constructs an object to simulate the human body and the effects of arms and hands. The object has a central trunk and rods representing arms/hands. When the rods are outstretched, they are treated like thin rods rotating about an axis centered on the trunk. When the rods are lowered, they are treated like hollow cylinders. The rods representing arms/hands have a total mass of 10.2 kg, each 0.750 m long. When lowered, they become a cylinder of radius 30.0 cm. The trunk has a constant moment of inertia equal to 8.10 kg•m2. If the object has an initial speed of 1.20 rad/s, determine its speed when the rods are lowered.