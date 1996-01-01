A child's toy has a cube that rotates on a level board with negligible friction. The cube has a mass of 0.350 kg and is rotating on one end of a string of negligible mass passing through a hollow at the center of the board. The cube is rotating at 3.20 rad/s and is located at a distance of 0.450 m from the hollow when the child reduces the cube's radius of rotation to 0.220 m by pulling the string from beneath the board. Calculate the work done by the child in shortening the string. Treat the cube like a point mass.