12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
12. Rotational Kinematics Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The angular position of a small sphere welded on a spinner wheel is given in the graph below. Calculate the angular velocity at t = 3 s and t =10 s
The angular position of a small sphere welded on a spinner wheel is given in the graph below. Calculate the angular velocity at t = 3 s and t =10 s
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
at t = 3 s , ω = 0.84 rad/s ; at t = 10 s , ω = 0.84 rad/s
B
at t = 3 s , ω = 1.26 rad/s ; at t = 10 s , ω = 0 rad/s
C
at t = 3 s , ω = 1.26 rad/s ; at t = 10 s , ω = 0.68 rad/s
D
at t = 3 s , ω = 31.4 rad/s ; at t = 10 s , ω = 62.8 rad/s