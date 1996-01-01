12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
The equation ωz(t) = B - Dt2 gives the angular velocity of a rotating particle, where B = 3.80 rad/s and D = 0.940 rad/s3. Determine the average angular acceleration for the interval t = 0 - 2.50 s and instantaneous angular acceleration when t = 2.50 s. αav-z = ? αz = ?
αav-z = 0.58 rad/s2; αz = -4.7 rad/s2
αav-z = -0.94 rad/s2; αz = -2.35rad/s2
αav-z = 0.58 rad/s2; αz = -2.35 rad/s2
αav-z = -0.94 rad/s2; αz = -4.7 rad/s2