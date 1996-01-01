7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A microscopically living organism of radius 1.0 μm moves in blood. The living organism produces a horizontal force of 1.5 × 10-12 N. At 37 °C, the viscosity of blood is 3 × 10−3 Pa•s. Calculate the living organism's terminal speed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.5 μm/s
B
4.5 μm/s
C
27 μm/s
D
162 μm/s