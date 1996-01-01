7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rugby player kicks a 400 g ball with an initial speed of 25 m/s. The initial velocity vector makes an angle of 40° with the horizontal. The wind blowing in the stadium applies a constant horizontal drag force of magnitude FD to the moving ball. As a result, the ball's displacement is divided by 2 compared to the ball's displacement if there is no drag force. Calculate FD.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.6 N
B
1.9 N
C
2.3 N
D
4.6 N