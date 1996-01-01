33. Geometric Optics
Ray Nature Of Light
33. Geometric Optics Ray Nature Of Light
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A television set consumes 75 W•h (equal to 2.70 × 105 J) in one hour. As a young scientist, you decide to store the energy consumed by the television for one hour using a uniform magnetic field. If the magnetic field is stored in an evacuated cylindrical space of radius 20 cm and height 30 cm, determine the magnitude of the required magnetic field.
A television set consumes 75 W•h (equal to 2.70 × 105 J) in one hour. As a young scientist, you decide to store the energy consumed by the television for one hour using a uniform magnetic field. If the magnetic field is stored in an evacuated cylindrical space of radius 20 cm and height 30 cm, determine the magnitude of the required magnetic field.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.90 T
B
4.24 T
C
3.60 T
D
18.0 T