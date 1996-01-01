A telescope with a diameter of 1.8m is used to view a star far away. During a 30 s duration, the telescope's detector records 8.25 × 10-11 J from the light energy received. Using the temperature and size data of the star, it is known that the star radiates at a constant 4.0 × 1026 W for the 30 s duration. Determine the star's distance from the Earth, reporting the result in light years. The speed of light is 3.0 × 108 m/s, and 1 light year is the distance light travels in one year.