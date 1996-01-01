9. Work & Energy
Power
9. Work & Energy Power
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A prototype in an engineering school demonstrating a new design of water turbines uses water from a tank located 15.0 m above the turbine. Take the turbine design to be 72% efficient in transforming the potential energy of water to the kinetic energy of the shaft. Determine the water flow rate (in kg/s) required to supply the turbine shaft with energy at a rate of 20 MW. This is a realistic value during electricity generation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.36 × 105 kg/s
B
4.85 × 105 kg/s
C
1.89 × 105 kg/s
D
1.06 × 105 kg/s