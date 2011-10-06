1. Intro to Physics Units
A high-energy beam in a particle accelerator knocks a K-shell electron of an atom, creating a vacancy (hole) in the K-shell. This vacancy can be filled by the electron in the L, M, or N shell. Each shell has a distinct energy: the electron's energy in the K-shell is -68,500 eV, L-shell is -11,000 eV and M-shell is -2100 eV. Determine the wavelength of the characteristic x-rays i) Kα and ii) Kβ
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 21.6pm, ii) 18.7pm
B
i) 32.5pm, ii) 17.7 pm
C
i) 15.2pm, ii) 19.1 pm
D
i) 28.4 pm, ii) 13.9pm