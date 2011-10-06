1. Intro to Physics Units
61PRACTICE PROBLEM
The spacing between two nuclei of CO molecule is 0.1135 nm. Consider the mass of the carbon atom as 1.993 × 10-26 kg and that of the oxygen atom as 2.656 × 10-26 kg. A transition from l = 3 to l = 2 results in the emission of a photon. Determine its wavelength.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.467 μm
B
2.276 μm
C
8.733 μm
D
873.3 μm