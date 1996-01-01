An electric water pump is used to lift water to a tank. Assume pumping of salty water with a density ρ = 1010 kg/m3 and consider the pump raising a volume element, V = 250L to the tank. Take water to be a non-viscous liquid that does not experience friction from the walls of a pipe. The pump exerts an upward force on the water, lifting the water to a tank for a total height of h = 80 m. Use the given variables to determine the work done by the pump.