9. Work & Energy
Intro to Calculating Work
9. Work & Energy Intro to Calculating Work
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A crane lifts an 850kg container at a constant upward acceleration of 1.20 m/s2 for 3.5 m. Assume the container was initially at rest. Calculate the work done by the crane in lifting the container.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.6 × 104 J
B
3.6 × 103 J
C
2.9 × 104 J
D
3.3 × 104 J