17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
An engineer is testing the suspension system of a new car model. He attaches one end of a large spring to the car's bumper and the other end to a fixed point. The car is pulled away from the fixed point and released. The figure below shows the graph of spring length vs time. Determine the speed of the car when the length of the spring is 1.5 m.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.76 m/s
B
0.28 m/s
C
0.67 m/s
D
0.82 m/s