17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
17. Periodic Motion Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
A box having a mass of 250 g is undergoing oscillations on a frictionless surface. The box is connected to a spring with a spring constant of 3 N/m.The speed of the box is 25 cm/s when x = -8.0 cm. Determine the displacement of the box when the acceleration is maximum.
A box having a mass of 250 g is undergoing oscillations on a frictionless surface. The box is connected to a spring with a spring constant of 3 N/m.The speed of the box is 25 cm/s when x = -8.0 cm. Determine the displacement of the box when the acceleration is maximum.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10.8 cm
B
11.6 cm
C
-10.8 cm
D
both a & c