5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Plants depend on the explosive mechanism for seed dispersal. A pod opens up explosively on a level ground firing a seed with an initial velocity of 55 m/s at 54.0° above the horizontal. Assuming negligible air resistance, find the seed's horizontal and vertical components of acceleration and velocity at the highest point in its trajectory.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
vx = 32.3 m/s; vy = 44.5 m/s
ax = 9.8 m/s2; ay = -9.8 m/s2
B
vx = 32.3 m/s; vy = 0 m/s
ax = 9.8 m/s2; ay = -9.8 m/s2
C
vx = 32.3 m/s; vy = 44.5 m/s
ax = 0 m/s2; ay = -9.8 m/s2
D
vx = 32.3 m/s; vy = 0 m/s
ax = 0 m/s2; ay = -9.8 m/s2
E
vx = 44.5 m/s; vy = 0 m/s
ax = 9.8 m/s2; ay = -9.8 m/s2
F
vx = 44.5 m/s; vy = 32.5 m/s
ax = 0 m/s2; ay = -9.8 m/s2
