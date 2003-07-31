5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pod lying on horizontal ground explosively fires a seed with an initial velocity of 33 m/s at 37° above the horizontal. Where does the seed land relative to the position of the pod assuming the seed feels negligible air resistance?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
103 m
B
134 m
C
107 m
D
53.6 m