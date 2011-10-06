1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
1. Intro to Physics Units Introduction to Units
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
A neutron of mass m is at rest. A force F gives the neutron an acceleration a, when it is at rest. When the neutron moves at a speed v, the force required to produce the same acceleration a, is 2.5F. Determine the value of v in terms of the speed of light, c.
A neutron of mass m is at rest. A force F gives the neutron an acceleration a, when it is at rest. When the neutron moves at a speed v, the force required to produce the same acceleration a, is 2.5F. Determine the value of v in terms of the speed of light, c.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.747c
B
0.457c
C
0.864c
D
0.676c