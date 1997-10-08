1. Intro to Physics Units
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Alpha particles have a charge +2e and a rest mass of 6.645 × 10-27 kg. An accelerator changes the energy of an alpha particle so that its overall energy is 2.5E0, where E0 is the rest energy. i) Calculate the particles' kinetic energy ii) Find the momentum (magnitude only) of the particle iii) determine the speed of the alpha particle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 1.50 × 10-9 J ii) 4.57 × 10-18 kg•m/s iii) 0.917c
B
i) 8.97 × 10-10 J ii) 4.57 × 10-18 kg•m/s iii) 0.917c
C
i) 1.50 × 10-9 J ii) 2.99 × 10-18 kg•m/s iii) 0.938c
D
i) 8.97 × 10-10 J ii) 2.99 × 10-18 kg•m/s iii) 0.938c