14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Net Torque & Sign of Torque
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A very light bar of length 0.80 m has two cubes of mass 0.25 kg and 0.75 kg welded to its two ends. The bar attached at its center of mass to a fan motor revolves counterclockwise at a steady angular speed of 45 rpm. A torque τ applied to the bar causes it to stop rotating in 12 s. Calculate τ.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.047 N•m applied clockwise
B
0.24 N•m applied counterclockwise
C
0.58 N•m applied counterclockwise
D
1.4 N•m applied clockwise