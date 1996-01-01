14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Net Torque & Sign of Torque
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The motor of a hand-held sander machine applies a steady torque τ to the disk, enhancing its angular velocity by 1.5 rad/s each second. The moment of inertia of the disk is 3.0 kg•m2. Calculate the torque τ.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.5 N•m
B
2.0 N•m
C
4.5 N•m
D
6.8 N•m