33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
33. Geometric Optics Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A physics student enhanced a classical microscope by replacing the traditional eyepiece with an ocular camera, enabling direct imaging of microscopic samples. The camera's sensor has a width of 25 mm and individual pixels measure 3.5 μm × 3.5 μm. If a microorganism structure appears with a length of 100 pixels in the captured image, what is the actual length of the microorganism structure in μm? Consider the magnification of the microscope as 100.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.7 μm
B
3.5 μm
C
2.8 μm
D
7.0 μm