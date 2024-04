The potential energy between two oxygen atoms in an  O 2 O_2 O2​ molecule due to their interaction can be expressed as  U ( r ) = − ( a / r 8 ) + ( b / r 16 ) U(r)=-(a/r^8)+(b/r^{16}) U(r)=−(a/r8)+(b/r16), with  r r r being the distance between the atoms, and  a a a and  b b b positive constants representing various forces. For what values of  r r r does the force  F F F between the atoms become greater than 0, less than 0, and equal to 0?