10. Conservation of Energy
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
The potential energy between two oxygen atoms in an O2 molecule due to their interaction can be expressed as U(r)=−(a/r8)+(b/r16), with r being the distance between the atoms, and a and b positive constants representing various forces. For what values of r does the force F between the atoms become greater than 0, less than 0, and equal to 0?
