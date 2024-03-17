The potential energy between two oxygen atoms in an ﻿ O 2 O_2 O2​﻿ molecule due to their interaction can be expressed as ﻿ U ( r ) = − ( a / r 8 ) + ( b / r 16 ) U(r)=-(a/r^8)+(b/r^{16}) U(r)=−(a/r8)+(b/r16)﻿, with ﻿ r r r﻿ being the distance between the atoms, and ﻿ a a a﻿ and ﻿ b b b﻿ positive constants representing various forces. For what values of ﻿ r r r﻿ does the force ﻿ F F F﻿ between the atoms become greater than 0, less than 0, and equal to 0?