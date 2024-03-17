A thermally insulated storage container has an outer layer made of 4.0 cm corkboard and an inside layer made of 2.5 cm thick fiberglass. Thermal conductivity, k for corkboard, and fiberglass are 0.043 W/m•K and 0.036 W/m•K, respectively. The inside temperature is 15.0°C while the external temperature is -8.0°C. Determine the rate at which heat flows through the container's wall per square meter.