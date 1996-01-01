18. Waves & Sound
Sound Intensity
18. Waves & Sound Sound Intensity
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A technician is seated at 2.0 m from a speaker. A member of the congregation sits 10.0 m from the speaker. Calculate the difference in sound intensity levels as heard by the technician and congregant.
A technician is seated at 2.0 m from a speaker. A member of the congregation sits 10.0 m from the speaker. Calculate the difference in sound intensity levels as heard by the technician and congregant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.49 dB
B
8.00 dB
C
6.99 dB
D
14.0 dB
E
96.0 dB