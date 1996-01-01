18. Waves & Sound
Sound Intensity
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The threshold of hearing is defined using a reference frequency of 1000 Hz for a pure sine wave. The sound pressure amplitude at the threshold of hearing is defined by a pressure of 2.0 × 10-5 Pa. Determine the intensity at the threshhold of hearing.
2.42 × 10-8 W/m2
1.00 × 10-12 W/m2
4.83 × 10-13 W/m2
1.69 × 10-13 W/m2