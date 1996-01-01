31. Alternating Current
Impedance in AC Circuits
31. Alternating Current Impedance in AC Circuits
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an LRC circuit with inductance L = 0.20 H, resistance R = 4.0 Ω, and capacitance C = 2.0 µF. The three components are connected in series to an AC power supply with an amplitude of 15.0 V and an angular frequency of 250.0 rad/s. Determine the maximum current in this circuit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.50 mA
B
7.69 mA
C
0.30 A
D
3.75 A