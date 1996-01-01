31. Alternating Current
Impedance in AC Circuits
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circuit contains an inductor, L = 125.0 mH, a resistor, R = 225.0 Ω, and a capacitor, C = 400.0 µF connected in series to a time-varying power source having a peak value of 12.0 V and an angular frequency of 450.0 rad/s. Determine the impedance (Z) of the LRC circuit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Z = 56.51 Ω
B
Z = 225.1 Ω
C
Z = 230.6 Ω
D
Z = 231.9 Ω