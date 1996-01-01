6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A boy weighs a bag of tomatoes using a spring scale attached to the ceiling of a lift. While the elevator is at rest, he measures a weight of 40.0 N. As the lift starts moving upward, what is the acceleration of the lift if the scale reads 48.1 N?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
− 1.78 m/s2
B
+ 1.88 m/s2
C
+ 2.00 m/s2
D
+ 2.78 m/s2