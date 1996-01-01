6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Vertical Forces & Acceleration
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A massless rope is connected to a slab that has a mass of 5.00 kg that rests on a horizontal, frictionless table. The rope passes over a light, smooth pulley at the edge of the table and is attached to a hanging slab with a mass of m. The rope has a tension of 20.0 N. What is the acceleration of the system when the two slabs are released?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.75 m/s2
B
3.50 m/s2
C
4.00 m/s2
D
4.25 m/s2