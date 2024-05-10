A certain amount of ideal gas undergoes a two-step transformation. Firstly, the heat flows into it while keeping its volume constant, causing an increase in pressure from 0.6 atm to 0.9 atm. Then, the system contracts, maintaining this newfound pressure, decreasing its volume from 0.9 L to 0.8 L. This causes the temperature to reach its initial value before the start of the transformations. Calculate (a) the total amount of work performed by this system, (b) the change in internal energy during these transformations, and (c) the overall heat flow.