36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
The motion of a particle follows ψ(y)= a√(8 - 2y2). The wave function exists in the range -2 nm≤ y ≤ 2 nm and decays to zero for other values of y. The unit of y is nm. Plot |ψ(x)|2 for the interval −2.5 nm≤x≤2.5 nm, giving appropriate numerical labels on the axes.
