44PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Quantum harmonic oscillator is the quantum-mechanical analog to the classical harmonic oscillator. Consider the scenario in which a harmonic oscillator absorbs a 5.41 μm photon and jumps from the (n = 2) energy level to the third (n = 3) energy level. Find the wavelength of the photon that is absorbed when this oscillator moves from the n = 3 energy level to the n = 4 energy level, and n = 2 to n = 4 also determine the angular frequency of the equivalent Newtonian oscillator.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.41 ×10-6 m
2.71 ×10-6 m
3.48 × 1014 s-1
2.71 ×10-6 m
3.48 × 1014 s-1
B
3.11 ×10-5 m
3.75 ×10-5 m
2.51 × 1012 s-1
3.75 ×10-5 m
2.51 × 1012 s-1
C
6.85 ×10-6 m
1.43 ×10-5 m
4.81 × 1011 s-1
1.43 ×10-5 m
4.81 × 1011 s-1
D
9.22 ×10-5 m
1.33 ×10-6 m
5.17 × 1013 s-1
1.33 ×10-6 m
5.17 × 1013 s-1