The Quantum harmonic oscillator is the quantum-mechanical analog to the classical harmonic oscillator. Consider the scenario in which a harmonic oscillator absorbs a 5.41 μm photon and jumps from the (n = 2) energy level to the third (n = 3) energy level. Find the wavelength of the photon that is absorbed when this oscillator moves from the n = 3 energy level to the n = 4 energy level, and n = 2 to n = 4 also determine the angular frequency of the equivalent Newtonian oscillator.