14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Intro to Torque
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A ball is launched so that it rolls up an inclined surface without slipping. The surface is inclined at an angle θ from the horizontal. If the ball is treated like a uniform solid sphere, determine the least possible value of the static friction coefficient needed to prevent the ball from slipping.
A
2/(3tanθ)
B
2/(7tanθ)
C
(2/7)tanθ
D
(2/3)tanθ