14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Intro to Torque
14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics Intro to Torque
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A slender rod of length L = 6 m is pivoted about one end. A 5 N force is applied 3 m from the pivot and perpendicular to the rod as shown in the image. The force and the rod are both located in the plane of the page. i) The magnitude and ii) direction of the torque about the pivot are:
A slender rod of length L = 6 m is pivoted about one end. A 5 N force is applied 3 m from the pivot and perpendicular to the rod as shown in the image. The force and the rod are both located in the plane of the page. i) The magnitude and ii) direction of the torque about the pivot are:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 15 N•m ii) into the plane of the page
B
i) 15 N•m ii) out the plane of the page
C
i) 30 N•m ii) into the plane of the page
D
i) 30 N•m ii) out the plane of the page