35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
35. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
127PRACTICE PROBLEM
Matter and its anti-matter partner lose their particle properties and entirely transform into energy waves (annihilate) when they are in close proximity to each other. Determine the amount of energy released when a spacecraft fueled by antimatter consumes 500 kg of antimatter fuel. Compare this to the annual energy usage of the United Kingdom which is around 1.2 × 1020 J.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.5 × 1019 J
42%
B
5 × 1018 J
7 55%
C
9 × 1019 J
75%
D
7.2 × 1017 J
81%