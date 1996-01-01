35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
35. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
128PRACTICE PROBLEM
A light of wavelength 640 nm originates from a laser with a very short pulse of 8.12 fs. For a single photon in the pulse, determine the magnitude of momentum and the minimum uncertainty in momentum.
A light of wavelength 640 nm originates from a laser with a very short pulse of 8.12 fs. For a single photon in the pulse, determine the magnitude of momentum and the minimum uncertainty in momentum.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
p = 1.04 × 10-27 kg•m/s
Δpx = 2.17 × 10-29 kg•m/s
Δpx = 2.17 × 10-29 kg•m/s
B
p = 2.43 × 10-27 kg•m/s
Δpx = 2.71 × 10-29 kg•m/s
Δpx = 2.71 × 10-29 kg•m/s
C
p = 2.17 × 10-27 kg•m/s
Δpx = 1.04 × 10-29 kg•m/s
Δpx = 1.04 × 10-29 kg•m/s
D
p = 1.04 × 10-27 kg•m/s
Δpx = 2.43 × 10-29 kg•m/s
Δpx = 2.43 × 10-29 kg•m/s