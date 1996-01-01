11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Momentum
11. Momentum & Impulse Intro to Momentum
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hockey player hits a stationary 200 g puck with a hockey stick of mass 1200 g for 0.02 s. The puck then moves away from the player with a speed of 60 m/s. Determine the average force exerted by the hockey stick on the puck during this contact time if the speed of the hockey stick was 35 m/s.
A hockey player hits a stationary 200 g puck with a hockey stick of mass 1200 g for 0.02 s. The puck then moves away from the player with a speed of 60 m/s. Determine the average force exerted by the hockey stick on the puck during this contact time if the speed of the hockey stick was 35 m/s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
300 N
B
600 N
C
400 N
D
500 N