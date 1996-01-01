11. Momentum & Impulse
11. Momentum & Impulse Intro to Momentum
Consider a body of mass m is stationary at time t = 0 s, and experiences a momentum expressed as px = 9t3 kg•m/s, t is in s. Obtain an equation representing the force experienced by the body.
A
3•t N2 N
B
(9/4)•t 4 N
C
27•t 2 N
D
9•t N4 N