A 1.6 kg piece of wood lying stationary on a frictionless bench is mounted to a horizontal spring. The other end of the spring is fixed on the wall. A 25 g stone thrown parallel to the spring from a slingshot enters a hollow in the piece of wood and gets stuck. If the maximum displacement in the oscillatory motion of the piece of wood is 850 mm, and the spring constant is 3200 N/m, find the stone's speed when it hits the block.