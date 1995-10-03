To study Newton's law of gravity, a student fixes two metallic spheres each of mass 5.0 kg separated by 24.0cm. The student positions a third sphere of mass 0.50 kg at 5.0 cm from the midpoint of the line connecting the two spheres. The student releases the third sphere from rest. What is the acceleration magnitude and direction of the third sphere if it experiences only gravitational force from the other two spheres? Treat all masses like point masses.