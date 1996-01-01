33. Geometric Optics
Reflection Of Light
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider Arius, the brightest star visible from Earth, located 4.2 light-years away. Let's assume that Pxima S is one of its moons. Dr. Alex and his team, are interested in constructing an observatory on Pxima S to determine if Saturn is orbiting the sun. What practical obstacles might prevent his experiment from succeeding if size is not an issue?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There are no challenges; it's entirely feasible.
B
The presence of other stars between Pxima S and the Sun hinders the process
C
The strong brightness of the Sun overwhelms the faint light reflected by Saturn
D
Saturn is brighter than the Sun, so it's not feasible.