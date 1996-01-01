Positrons (the mass of the positron is 9.11 × 10-31 kg and its charge +1.6 ×10-19 C ) emitted during a β+ decay emission of carbon 11 are sent toward a neutral copper (Z = 29) foil. During the head-on-collision, the positrons elastically scattered by copper. The distance from the center of copper at which a positron stops is 1.33 × 10-10 m. Calculate i) the potential energy in eV of the positron when it momentarily stops. Calculate ii) the initial kinetic energy and iii) the initial speed of the positron.