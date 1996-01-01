36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Positrons (the mass of the positron is 9.11 × 10-31 kg and its charge +1.6 ×10-19 C ) emitted during a β+ decay emission of carbon 11 are sent toward a neutral copper (Z = 29) foil. During the head-on-collision, the positrons elastically scattered by copper. The distance from the center of copper at which a positron stops is 1.33 × 10-10 m. Calculate i) the potential energy in eV of the positron when it momentarily stops. Calculate ii) the initial kinetic energy and iii) the initial speed of the positron.
Positrons (the mass of the positron is 9.11 × 10-31 kg and its charge +1.6 ×10-19 C ) emitted during a β+ decay emission of carbon 11 are sent toward a neutral copper (Z = 29) foil. During the head-on-collision, the positrons elastically scattered by copper. The distance from the center of copper at which a positron stops is 1.33 × 10-10 m. Calculate i) the potential energy in eV of the positron when it momentarily stops. Calculate ii) the initial kinetic energy and iii) the initial speed of the positron.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 10.8 eV
ii ) 628 eV
iii) 1.48 × 107m/s
ii ) 628 eV
iii) 1.48 × 107m/s
B
i) 314 eV
ii ) 314 eV
iii) 1.05 × 107m/s
ii ) 314 eV
iii) 1.05 × 107m/s
C
i) 628 eV
ii ) 10.8 eV
iii) 1.95 × 106m/s
ii ) 10.8 eV
iii) 1.95 × 106m/s
D
i) 805 eV
ii ) 805 eV
iii) 1.68 × 107m/s
ii ) 805 eV
iii) 1.68 × 107m/s