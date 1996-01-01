36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A nuclear scientist fired alpha particles with 6 MeV kinetic energy directly at a gold foil. During the head-on-collision, the charged alpha particles are elastically scattered by the gold atom that remains at rest. i) Determine the minimum distance (d) that can be reached between an alpha particle and the gold nucleus (Z = 79). ii) At this minimal distance, find the force (F) acting on an alpha particle.
A nuclear scientist fired alpha particles with 6 MeV kinetic energy directly at a gold foil. During the head-on-collision, the charged alpha particles are elastically scattered by the gold atom that remains at rest. i) Determine the minimum distance (d) that can be reached between an alpha particle and the gold nucleus (Z = 79). ii) At this minimal distance, find the force (F) acting on an alpha particle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) d = 4.80 × 10-16 m
ii) F = 0.32 N
ii) F = 0.32 N
B
i) d = 1.90 × 10-14 m
ii) F =12.6 N
ii) F =12.6 N
C
i) d = 3.79 × 10-14 m
ii) F = 25.3 N
ii) F = 25.3 N
D
i) d = 1.51 × 10-8 m
ii) F = 995 N
ii) F = 995 N