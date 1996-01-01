30. Induction and Inductance
Inductors
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
An oscillating electric circuit is made from a capacitor of capacitance 150 nF and an induction coil of inductance 1.5 mH. The initial voltage on the capacitor is 9.0 V. Calculate the peak current that flows in the inductor during oscillation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
230 A
B
0.090 A
C
2.9 A
D
1.1 mA