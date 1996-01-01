30. Induction and Inductance
Inductors
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 15 mH inductor and a 0.06 nF capacitor are assembled into an LC circuit. At t = 0s, the capacitor is charged to a peak voltage of 20 V. Calculate the current in the inductor when the capacitor is fully discharged.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
80 nA
B
0.20 nA
C
14 µA
D
0.28 mA