36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
The probability density of a proton passing through a rectangular slit and hitting a detector at position y is shown below. Determine the probability that a proton hits the detector between y = 0.25 mm and y = 0.50 mm.
The probability density of a proton passing through a rectangular slit and hitting a detector at position y is shown below. Determine the probability that a proton hits the detector between y = 0.25 mm and y = 0.50 mm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.1 %
B
6.3 %
C
13 %
D
16 %