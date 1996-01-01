36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
The simplified (ignoring the antineutrino) equation for the decay of cobalt-60 (initially at rest) into nickel-60 is:
60Co → 60Ni + e⁻
Formulate an equation that represents the relativistic momentum conservation for this decay. Your equation should be in terms of speed (v).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
γemeve = γNmNvN
B
γemeve = - γcmcvc
C
γcmcvc = γN mNvN
D
mcvc = mN vN - me ve